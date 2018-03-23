Denmark considering steps against Russia over nerve agent attack: PM

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark is considering taking steps against Russia in response to the nerve agent attack in Salisbury in Britain, in addition to measures taken by the European Union, Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Friday.

Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen briefs the media at a European Union leaders informal summit in Brussels, Belgium, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“The government will over the next few days very seriously consider if and how Denmark in addition to the decisions we have contributed to collectively can support Britain,” Lokke Rasmussen told broadcaster TV 2 in Brussels.

The steps could include calling back Danish diplomats in Russia or expelling Russian diplomats in Denmark, according to TV2.