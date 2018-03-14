FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UK expulsion of envoys unacceptable and short-sighted: Russian embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats following the poisoning of a former double agent is a hostile and unjustified action, Russia’s embassy in London said on Wednesday.

Russia's flag flies from the consular section of its embassy, in central London, Britain March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain accuses Russia of being responsible for the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, southern England, but Russia denies involvement and says Britain is to blame for worsening relations between the two countries.

“We consider this hostile action as totally unacceptable, unjustified and short-sighted,” the Russian embassy said in a statement in reaction to the expulsion.

“All the responsibility for the deterioration of the Russia-UK relationship lies with the current political leadership of Britain,” it added.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

