March 23, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Convoy departs British embassy in Moscow ahead of expulsion deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A convoy of vehicles left the British Embassy in Moscow on Friday ahead of a Russian deadline for 23 diplomats to leave the country, a Reuters camera operator said.

Police officers watch a car leaving the British embassy compound in Moscow, Russia March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Slideshow (3 Images)

Russia expelled 23 British diplomats last Saturday in a carefully calibrated retaliatory move against London, which has accused the Kremlin of orchestrating a nerve toxin attack on a former Russian double agent and his daughter in southern England.

Reporting by Dmitry Madorsky and Christian Lowe; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
