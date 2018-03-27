FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 27, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Moldova to expel three Russian diplomats after spy poisoning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Moldova has asked three Russian diplomats to leave the country within seven days, in solidarity with Britain after the poisoning of a former Russian spy, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday in a statement on its website.

A police officer guards in front of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, Moldova March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Viktor Dimitrov

Governments across Europe, the United States and others have announced plans to expel scores of Russian diplomats in retaliation for the attack on the former spy and his daughter on March 4. Moscow has denied being behind it.

Reporting by Matthias Williams and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.