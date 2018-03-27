Moldova to expel three Russian diplomats after spy poisoning

KIEV (Reuters) - Moldova has asked three Russian diplomats to leave the country within seven days, in solidarity with Britain after the poisoning of a former Russian spy, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday in a statement on its website.

A police officer guards in front of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, Moldova March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Viktor Dimitrov

Governments across Europe, the United States and others have announced plans to expel scores of Russian diplomats in retaliation for the attack on the former spy and his daughter on March 4. Moscow has denied being behind it.