Czech PM Babis says will 'probably' expel Russian spies

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will “probably” kick out Russian diplomats, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday after the European Union backed Britain in blaming the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England on Moscow.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

EU states were coordinating on how to retaliate. Babis said he would consult with his foreign minister over the weekend and announce Prague’s decision on Monday. A Czech official said “a few individuals, not tens” will be expelled.