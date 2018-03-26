FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Denmark expels two Russian diplomats over spy attack in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Denmark on Monday announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats in response to the nerve agent attack in Britain.

“The Russian explanations of the incident are more or less imaginative, several of them are self-contradictory and are probably mostly a smokescreen to create doubt,” foreign minister Anders Samuelsen told journalists.

The two diplomats must leave Denmark within a week, he said.

Potential economic sanctions will be looked at in cooperation with other EU countries, the minister added.

EU leaders last week called evidence of Russian involvement presented by British Prime Minister Theresa May a solid basis for further action.

Reporting by Emil Gjerdingnielson; editing by Andrew Roche

