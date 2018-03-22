FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 22, 2018 / 5:10 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Response to UK spy attack not expected at EU summit: French source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Several countries, including France, are planning measures to respond to the attack on a former Russian double agent in Britain, but an announcement is not expected at an EU summit, a source with the French presidency said

“Some countries are talking about possible counter-measures, of which France is one. But today’s discussions are not about counter-measures, rather a joint statement showing solidarity,” the source said on the sidelines of an EU summit.

Reporting by Richard Lough; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.