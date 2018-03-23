FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 9:13 AM / in 11 hours

Kremlin says regrets EU's recall of envoy over UK spy case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted a decision by European Union leaders to recall the bloc’s envoy to Moscow in a symbolic protest over a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England.

EU leaders backed Britain on Thursday in blaming Moscow for the attack, something Moscow flatly denies.

When asked about the EU’s decision to recall its envoy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: “We regret that.”

He said decisions were being made on the basis of suppositions about what happened to the former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia without evidence.

The Kremlin did not know on what basis EU leaders had voiced their solidarity with Britain, he said, since Russia had seen no first-hand information on the Skripal case.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

