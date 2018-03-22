FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

British PM May says Russia poses threat to all of Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tell other European Union leaders on Thursday that Russia posed a threat to the whole bloc, not only to Britain, following an attack using a military-grade nerve agent in England.

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Russia staged a brazen and reckless attack against the United Kingdom,” May told reporters on arriving at an EU summit. “It’s clear that the Russian threat does not respect borders and indeed the incident in (the town of) Salisbury was a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbors.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones

