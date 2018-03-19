FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 19, 2018 / 6:57 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Russia says regrets EU comments on UK spy attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it regretted comments made at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers on Monday about the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain.

European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels called on Russia to answer questions on the use of a toxin against one of its former spies in Britain and offered London “unqualified solidarity”.

“We regret that the European Union ... once again obeyed the misconstrued considerations of ‘eurosolidarity’ and accumulated anti-Russian reflexes,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This state of affairs, of course, does not honor the common foreign policy of the EU.”

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.