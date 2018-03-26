FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 26, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Russia to respond to EU expulsion of its diplomats in kind: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from European Union countries in kind and in the coming days, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing a foreign ministry source.

“The response will be symmetrical. We will work on it in the coming days and will respond to every country in turn,” the source said, according to the agency.

Fourteen European Union countries on Monday expelled Russian diplomats, a top official said, after the bloc last week sided with Britain in blaming Moscow over the poisoning of a former Russian spy.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.