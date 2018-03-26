FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Fourteen EU states expel Russian diplomats over Salisbury: Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VARNA, Bulgaria (Reuters) - Fourteen European Union countries on Monday expelled Russian diplomats, a top official said, after the bloc last week sided with Britain in blaming Moscow over the poisoning of a former Russian spy.

European Council President Donald Tusk prepares for a statement at Euxinograd residence, near Varna, Bulgaria, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

“Already today, fourteen member states have decided to expel Russian diplomats,” Tusk told a news conference in the Black Sea city of Varna.

“Additional measures, including further sanctions within the common EU framework, cannot be excluded in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, writing by Gabriela Baczynska

