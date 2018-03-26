FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 26, 2018 / 4:25 PM / Updated a day ago

EU foreign ministers report back on possible further measures against Russia: UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will consider what possible further measures could be taken against Russia by June, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday following the expulsion of Russian diplomats from 14 other EU states.

“The foreign ministers were tasked with going away and looking at if there were any further measures, more broadly, which might need to be taken and they were asked to report back in time for the June European Council,” May’s spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.