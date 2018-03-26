EU foreign ministers report back on possible further measures against Russia: UK

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers will consider what possible further measures could be taken against Russia by June, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday following the expulsion of Russian diplomats from 14 other EU states.

“The foreign ministers were tasked with going away and looking at if there were any further measures, more broadly, which might need to be taken and they were asked to report back in time for the June European Council,” May’s spokesman told reporters.