FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 6, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU governments must decide on new Russia sanctions, Brussels says

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Any new EU sanctions on Moscow over a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy earlier this year must be taken by the bloc’s governments, the European Commission said on Thursday.

While the 28-nation bloc is renewing sanctions on Russia over Kremlin’s support for rebels in Ukraine, countries including Austria and Italy are highly reluctant to approve new measures and want closer business ties with Moscow.

Britain said this week the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury was carried out by two Russian military intelligence officers with almost certain approval of senior Kremlin officials.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.