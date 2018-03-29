Kremlin says closely watching UK idea to limit access to Russian debt

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is watching closely ideas floated by British Prime Minister Theresa May to limit London’s role in marketing Russian debt to investors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during a news briefing on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Speaking to reporters, Peskov said such ideas of limiting access to Russian debt, if implemented, would be harmful for Britain’s relations with other investors.

Asked about a suggestion that Austria could mediate between Russia and Britain in the case of a spy poisoning in England earlier this month, Peskov told a conference call that Russia needed “any voices that can help London see sense.”