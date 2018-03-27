Diplomatic moves against Russia after nerve gas attack

LONDON (Reuters) - Following are diplomatic measures announced against Russia by the United States, Canada, Australia, several EU countries and Ukraine in response to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent with military-grade nerve agent in the English town of Salisbury.
BRITAIN - Expelled 23 Russians alleged to have worked as spies under diplomatic cover. Promised to freeze any Russian state assets that “may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents”.
UNITED STATES - Expelling 60 Russians, including 12 intelligence officers from Russia’s mission to U.N. headquarters in New York. Closing Russian consulate in Seattle.
CANADA - Expelling four Russians alleged to have worked as spies or interfered in Canadian affairs under diplomatic cover. Denying three applications for Russian diplomatic staff.
NATO - Expelling seven diplomats from Russia’s mission and blocking appointment of three others.
UKRAINE - Expelling 13 Russian diplomats
FRANCE - Expelling four diplomats
GERMANY - Expelling four diplomats
POLAND - Expelling four diplomats
LITHUANIA - Expelling three diplomats
CZECH REPUBLIC - Expelling three diplomats
ITALY - Expelling two diplomats
AUSTRALIA - Expelling two diplomats
NETHERLANDS - Expelling two diplomats
SPAIN - Expelling two diplomats
ALBANIA - Expelling two diplomats
DENMARK - Expelling two diplomats
HUNGARY - Expelling one diplomat
IRELAND - Expelling one diplomat
MACEDONIA - Expelling one diplomat
SWEDEN - Expelling one diplomat
NORWAY - Expelling one diplomat
LATVIA - Expelling one diplomat
ESTONIA - Expelling one diplomat
FINLAND - Expelling one diplomat
ROMANIA - Expelling one diplomat
CROATIA - Expelling one diplomat
MOLDOVA - Expelling three diplomats
BRITAIN - Russia has expelled 23 British diplomats and closed the British consulate in St Petersburg and the British Council cultural body.
OTHERS - Moscow will expel at least 60 staff from U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Russian senator Vladimir Dzhabarov as saying.
RIA also quoted an unnamed Foreign Ministry source as saying: “The response will be symmetrical. We will work on it in the coming days and will respond to every country in turn.”
