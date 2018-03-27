Diplomatic moves against Russia after nerve gas attack

LONDON (Reuters) - Following are diplomatic measures announced against Russia by the United States, Canada, Australia, several EU countries and Ukraine in response to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent with military-grade nerve agent in the English town of Salisbury.

BRITAIN - Expelled 23 Russians alleged to have worked as spies under diplomatic cover. Promised to freeze any Russian state assets that “may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents”.

UNITED STATES - Expelling 60 Russians, including 12 intelligence officers from Russia’s mission to U.N. headquarters in New York. Closing Russian consulate in Seattle.

CANADA - Expelling four Russians alleged to have worked as spies or interfered in Canadian affairs under diplomatic cover. Denying three applications for Russian diplomatic staff.

NATO - Expelling seven diplomats from Russia’s mission and blocking appointment of three others.

UKRAINE - Expelling 13 Russian diplomats

FRANCE - Expelling four diplomats

GERMANY - Expelling four diplomats

POLAND - Expelling four diplomats

LITHUANIA - Expelling three diplomats

CZECH REPUBLIC - Expelling three diplomats

ITALY - Expelling two diplomats

AUSTRALIA - Expelling two diplomats

NETHERLANDS - Expelling two diplomats

SPAIN - Expelling two diplomats

ALBANIA - Expelling two diplomats

DENMARK - Expelling two diplomats

HUNGARY - Expelling one diplomat

IRELAND - Expelling one diplomat

MACEDONIA - Expelling one diplomat

SWEDEN - Expelling one diplomat

NORWAY - Expelling one diplomat

LATVIA - Expelling one diplomat

ESTONIA - Expelling one diplomat

FINLAND - Expelling one diplomat

ROMANIA - Expelling one diplomat

CROATIA - Expelling one diplomat

MOLDOVA - Expelling three diplomats

RUSSIAN RESPONSE:

BRITAIN - Russia has expelled 23 British diplomats and closed the British consulate in St Petersburg and the British Council cultural body.

OTHERS - Moscow will expel at least 60 staff from U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Russian senator Vladimir Dzhabarov as saying.

RIA also quoted an unnamed Foreign Ministry source as saying: “The response will be symmetrical. We will work on it in the coming days and will respond to every country in turn.”