Factbox: Diplomatic moves against and by Russia after nerve gas attack

LONDON (Reuters) - Following are diplomatic measures announced against Russia by Britain, the United States and others after the poisoning of a former Russian double agent with military-grade nerve agent in the English town of Salisbury.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on March 29 Moscow’s response would be “symmetrical” referring to the number of diplomats Russia will expel.
BRITAIN - Expelled 23 Russians alleged to have worked as spies under diplomatic cover. Promised to freeze any Russian state assets that “may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents”.
Russia expelled 23 British diplomats in response and closed the British consulate in St Petersburg and the British Council cultural body.
Moscow told Britain on Saturday it must cut “a little over 50” more of its diplomatic and technical staff on top of the 23 diplomats who have already gone , to cut Britain’s contingent to the same size as the Russian mission in Britain.
UNITED STATES - Expelling 60 Russians, including 12 intelligence officers from Russia’s mission to U.N. headquarters in New York. Closing Russian consulate in Seattle.
Moscow will expel at least 60 staff from U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia.
CANADA - Expelling four Russians alleged to have worked as spies or interfered in Canadian affairs under diplomatic cover. Denying three applications for Russian diplomatic staff.
Moscow expelling four Canadian diplomats.
NATO - Expelling seven diplomats from Russia’s mission and blocking appointment of three others. Russia to expel seven.
UKRAINE - 13 expelled on each side
FRANCE - Four expelled on each side
GERMANY - Four expelled on each side
POLAND - Four expelled on each side
LITHUANIA - Three expelled on each side
CZECH REPUBLIC - Three expelled on each side
ITALY - Two expelled on each side
AUSTRALIA - Two expelled on each side
NETHERLANDS - Two expelled on each side
SPAIN - Two expelled on each side
ALBANIA - Two expelled on each side
DENMARK - Two expelled on each side
HUNGARY - One expulsion on each side
IRELAND - One expulsion on each side
MACEDONIA - One expulsion on each side
SWEDEN - One expulsion on each side
NORWAY - One expulsion on each side
LATVIA - One expulsion on each side
ESTONIA - One expulsion on each side
FINLAND - One expulsion on each side
ROMANIA - One expulsion on each side
CROATIA - One expulsion on each side
MOLDOVA - Three expulsions on each side
BELGIUM - One expulsion on each side
MONTENEGRO - One expulsion on each side
GEORGIA - One expulsion on each side
