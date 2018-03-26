FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Russian senator says Moscow will expel dozens of U.S. diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow will expel at least 60 staff from U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia in response to Washington’s decision to expel Russian diplomats, RIA news agency quoted a member of the upper house of the Russian parliament as saying.

The agency did not say on what the parliamentarian, Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the international affairs committee in the upper house, based his assertion. Government officials have yet to comment.

(Corrects attribution in first paragraph to show RIA news agency was the source of the information.)

Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gareth Jones

