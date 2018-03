Russia says Britain chose confrontation over spy poisoning

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Britain on Wednesday of choosing confrontation over cooperation with Russia when handling the case of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent poisoned in Britain.

A mounted police officer rides past Russia's Embassy in London, Britain, march 14, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

In its statement the ministry described British Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats from Britain, among other measures, as a flagrant provocation, and promised a speedy response from Russia.