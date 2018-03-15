FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 15, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

UK's May and France's Macron to discuss spy poisoning on Thursday: Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday after France said it was too early for Paris to decide whether action should be taken following a nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy in Britain.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street in London, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux has said decisions would be made only once Russian involvement was proven.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who described the evidence of Russia’s involvement as “overwhelming”, told BBC radio that May and Macron would discuss the attack later on Thursday.

“They issued a joint statement yesterday condemning the attack on UK soil and the PM is speaking to President Macron again today,” he said.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.