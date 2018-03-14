FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 8:56 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

France to coordinate response to UK spy attack at the highest level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France will coordinate with British authorities at the highest level its response to the nerve agent attack that London has blamed on Russia, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attend a High Level Conference on the Sahel in Brussels, Belgium February 23, 2018. REUTERS/John Thys/Pool

“We have full confidence in the investigations that our British partners are carrying out,” Le Drian said before going into a meeting with his new German counterpart Heiko Maas.

“In the coming hours, France will be in contact at the highest level with the British authorities to coordinate our response,” Le Drian added.

Reporting by John Irish; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra

