FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 13, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

France calls spy attack in Britain 'unacceptable', avoids reference to Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister on Tuesday expressed his solidarity with Britain after a nerve agent attack on two Russian nationals, including a former spy, calling it “totally unacceptable.”

“The attempted assassination of two Russian nationals on March 4 in Salisbury with the use of a military-grade nerve agent is a totally unacceptable attack,” France’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von der Muhll said in a statement.

The statement followed a telephone call between Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his British counterpart Boris Johnson. The statement made no mention of Russia, which Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday said was “highly likely” to be behind the attack.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.