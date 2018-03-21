FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Sanctions against Russia not focus of EU summit: German government official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Sanctions against Russia will not be the focus of debate at a summit of European Union leaders on Thursday, a German government official said on Tuesday.

EU officials have said that the leaders will discuss how to defend Europe from Russian disinformation and cyber attacks at the summit, which comes days after Vladimir Putin was reelected to a fourth term as Russian president.

It also comes a spike in tensions between Russia and the West over Britain’s claims that Russia was behind a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in London.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Michelle Martin; Writing by Andrea Shalal

