FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 4, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated a day ago

Germany still backs Britain in blaming Russia for spy attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government still agrees with Britain that Russia is probably responsible for the poisoning of a former double agent after the head of Britain’s military research center said he could not say whether the nerve agent had been made in Russia.

“Nothing has changed,” said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, adding: “We share Britain’s view that there is a high likelihood that Russia is behind it”.

Western countries, including Germany, have taken joint action in expelling Russian diplomats as a result of the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in southern England last month. Moscow has retaliated with expulsions of its own.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.