March 11, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

UK to respond appropriately if foreign state poisoned ex-spy-Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday that Britain’s government would respond “appropriately” if a foreign state was found to be involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England a week ago.

People walk past a restaurant which has been secured as part of the investigation into the poisoning of former Russian inteligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, Britain March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“This is a police investigation and it will be evidence-led and we must go where the evidence takes us,” Hammond told BBC television.

“So we have to allow the police investigation to run its course. But if there were to be an involvement of a foreign state evidenced by this investigation, then obviously that would be very serious indeed and the government would respond appropriately,” he said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Writing by William Schomberg

