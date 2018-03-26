FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 8:44 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Hungary expels Russian diplomat: foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s foreign ministry said on Monday it had decided to expel from the country a Russian diplomat whom it said was involved in spying.

“Based on what was said at the session of the European Council, Hungary is expelling a Russian diplomat, who also performs espionage activities,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement to news agency MTI that was later posted on the government’s website.

The United States said earlier on Monday it would expel 60 Russian diplomats, joining governments across Europe in punishing the Kremlin for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain that they have blamed on Moscow.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans

