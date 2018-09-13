FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 13, 2018 / 7:03 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

British foreign minister dismisses Russian suspects' interview as 'fake tv'

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt dismissed as a sham the appearance on Russian state TV of two Russians resembling men London accuses of jetting to England to try to murder a former spy.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives at the Foreign Office in Westminster, London, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“Time to stop the fake TV shows – the world has found Russia out on this”, Hunt said in a tweet.

The two Russians said that they were tourists who had flown to London for fun and visited the city of Salisbury to see its cathedral.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.