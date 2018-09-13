Two Russians accused by UK in spy poisoning to give interview: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state television will air an interview on Thursday with two Russians who have the same names as the men accused by Britain of trying to kill a former Russian spy and his daughter, RIA news agency cited the head of a television channel as saying.

British prosecutors last week identified two Russians they said were operating under aliases - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - whom they accused of trying to murder Sergei and Yulia Skripal with a military-grade nerve agent in England.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Russia’s state-funded RT television channel, earlier wrote on social media that she had met and interviewed two men called Petrov and Boshirov.