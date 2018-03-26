FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 2:03 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Italy says to expel two Russia diplomats over UK nerve attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Two Russian diplomats must leave Italy within a week in response to the nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy in southern England, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“As a sign of solidarity with Great Britain and in coordination with NATO allies and European partners, the foreign ministry today communicated its decision to expel from Italian territory within a week two officials at the Russian embassy in Rome who have diplomatic credentials,” the statement said.

The move was part of a co-ordinated response on Monday by Britain’s allies in Europe and the United States.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

