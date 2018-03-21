Salisbury attack probably linked to Russian election: Britain's Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - The timing of an attack using military-grade nerve agent against a former Russian spy in England was probably connected to the weekend election won by President Vladimir Putin, British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, arrives at the BBC to appear on the Andrew Marr Show, in central London, Britain March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

“The timing (of the attack in Salisbury) is probably more closely connected with the recent election in Russia,” he told a committee of lawmakers.

“And as many non-democratic figures do when facing an election or facing some critical political moment, it is often attractive to conjure up in the public imagination the notion of an enemy.”