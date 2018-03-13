FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

UK's Johnson says Britain encouraged by 'friends' support over Russian spy poisoning: PA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Britain had been encouraged by the “willingness of friends” to show support and solidarity following the poisoning of a Russian double agent, Britain’s Press Association reported on Tuesday.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British Prime Minister Theresa May has given Russia a midnight deadline to explain how former spy Sergei Skripal, who passed secrets to British intelligence, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the European Union are among those to have said they would stand by Britain after the attack.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

