September 6, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Kremlin calls British allegations in spy poisoning unacceptable

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin denied on Thursday that Russia had been in any way involved in the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter, describing British accusations that an attack had been approved by senior Russian officials as “unacceptable”.

The City Stay Hotel used by Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov; who have been accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia; is seen in London, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain charged two Russians in absentia on Wednesday with the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. It said the two suspects were Russian military intelligence officers almost certainly acting on orders from high up in the Russian state.

“We again say that neither the upper leadership, nor the leadership a rank lower or any official representatives had or have anything to do with the events in Salisbury,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

“Any suggestions of this kind or accusations, I repeat, are unacceptable,” he said.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gareth Jones

