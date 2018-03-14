FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Kremlin: Russia had no role in spy poisoning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow is in no way connected to the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the accusations against Russia are groundless.

A still image taken from video shows Sergei Skripal, a former colonel of Russia's GRU military intelligence service, attending a hearing at the Moscow military district court, Russia August 9 2006. RTR/via Reuters TV

Russia remains open to cooperating with a British investigation into the case, but any possible measures by London against Moscow will illicit a response, Peskov said.

He said it was too early to say what that response would be.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

