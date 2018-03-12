Kremlin says spy attack in Britain not a matter for Russian government

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain was not a matter for the Russian government.

A tent covers the park bench where former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“The mentioned Russian citizen worked for one of the British intelligence services, the incident occurred in Great Britain. This is not a matter for the Russian government,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Peskov also said he had not heard allegations from British politicians about possible Russian involvement in the attack.