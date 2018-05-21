FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin says UK's 'dirty money' report is Russophobic, unfair competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday a report drawn up by British lawmakers about “dirty” Russian money was evidence of Russophobic hysteria in Britain and unfair competition against Russian business.

Britain is determined to tackle the problem of illicit money flows, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday, after a report by lawmakers said Russian money laundered by British financial institutions harms national security.

“This is nothing other than the latest step in line with unfriendly, unfair competition,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Monday.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence

