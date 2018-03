ASTANA (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Russia will expel British diplomats in response to London’s decision to expel 23 staff at the Russian embassy in London.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C) speaks during the international meeting on Syria in Astana, Kazakhstan March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

Asked by a Reuters reporter, at a summit on Syria in the Kazakh capital, if Russia planned to expel British diplomats, Lavrov replied: “We will, of course.” He did not give any further details.