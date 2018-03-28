Luxembourg recalls ambassador from Russia over Salisbury attack

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Luxembourg announced on Wednesday that it was recalling its ambassador to Russia for consultations and said it agreed with Britain that Moscow was very likely to have been responsible for a nerve agent attack on British soil.

FILE PHOTO: Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn attends a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

The small European country wedged between France and Germany has not expelled any Russian diplomats, but it becomes the latest EU nation to react to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent with military grade nerve gas in the English town of Salisbury. Most EU countries, the United States and Australia have expelled Russian diplomats.

“The Luxembourg government condemns the attack in the strongest terms and agrees with the analysis of the United Kingdom that it is very likely that the Russian Federation is responsible for this act and that there is no other plausible explanation,” the Luxembourg foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has decided to recall the Luxembourg ambassador to Moscow for consultations,” the ministry added.