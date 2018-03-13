France's Macron condemns nerve agent attack in Britain

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday condemned a nerve agent attack in Britain that poisoned two Russian nationals, including a former spy.

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he addresses a gathering during a student meeting in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

“The president condemned an unacceptable attack and recalled France’s commitment in the fight against impunity for the use of chemical weapons,” the French president’s office said in a statement.

It said Macron had spoken to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday to express his solidarity. The statement made no mention of May’s comments that it was “highly likely” Russia was behind the attack.