FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 13, 2018 / 5:56 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

France's Macron condemns nerve agent attack in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday condemned a nerve agent attack in Britain that poisoned two Russian nationals, including a former spy.

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he addresses a gathering during a student meeting in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

“The president condemned an unacceptable attack and recalled France’s commitment in the fight against impunity for the use of chemical weapons,” the French president’s office said in a statement.

It said Macron had spoken to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday to express his solidarity. The statement made no mention of May’s comments that it was “highly likely” Russia was behind the attack.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Marine Pennetier; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.