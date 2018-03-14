Britain says actions of Putin 'tragic' after blaming Russia for spy attack

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has no quarrel with the people of Russia but it is tragic that Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen to act in such a way, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday as she accused Moscow of being responsible for the poisoning of a former spy in England.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

“We have no disagreement with the people of Russia... It is tragic that President Putin has chosen to act in this way,” May told parliament.

“We will not tolerate the threat to life of British people and others on British soil from the Russian government, nor will we tolerate such a flagrant breach of Russia’s international obligations.”