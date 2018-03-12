FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Britain will respond if it identifies who was behind spy attack: May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will respond if it identifies who was responsible for an attack on a former Russian double agent in the English city of Salisbury, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

A tent covers the park bench where former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The spokesman’s comments came as May chaired a meeting of Britain’s National Security Council to weigh how to respond to a nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal, who passed secrets to British intelligence and was found collapsed in Salisbury with his daughter on March 4.

“I think the cabinet ... is very clear that this is an ongoing investigation, that it is important that we allow the police to get on with their work,” the spokesman told reporters.

“If we get to a position when we’re able to attribute this attack then we will do so and the government will deliver an appropriate response.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Writing by Alistair Smout

