Britain will stand up to any threats from Russia, says PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will stand up to any threats from Russia as relations deteriorate between the two countries, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, after blaming Russia for the poisoning of a former Russian spy in southern England.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

Britain expelled 23 diplomats after Russia did not meet a deadline to explain the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a Soviet-made nerve agent. Russia denies involvement in the attack.

“Last night, I saw the Russian ambassador being quoted as saying that Russia was not a country that accepted ultimatums. Well I can say ... the United Kingdom is not a country that accepts threats, and we will stand up against them,” May told parliament.