Britain to present poison evidence to U.N. on Thursday: May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will present its evidence on the nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Thursday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday after she blamed Moscow for the murder attempt.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV on Fisherton Road in Salisbury on March 4, 2018 in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018. Metroplitan Police handout via REUTERS

The spokesman also told reporters that British officials had stressed at a meeting with Russia’s charge d’affaires in London that Britain wanted those responsible for the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter brought to justice.

“We have called for a security council meeting to take place on Thursday so we can update the council on the progress of the Salisbury investigation,” he said. The meeting was due to take place around 1530 GMT, he said.