March 13, 2018 / 12:38 PM / in 21 hours

Britain to decide Russia action on Wednesday after ex-spy attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will consider its response against Russia on Wednesday after demanding President Vladimir Putin explain how a nerve agent developed in the days of the Soviet Union was used against a former Russian spy, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

“There will be a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the next steps,” her spokesman told reporters. He said he was not expecting to comment on the Russian response ahead of that meeting.

He added that May had told her cabinet team of top ministers that the incident in the English city of Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, remain unconscious, was “reckless and indiscriminate”.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

