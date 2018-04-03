FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain wants 'proportionate' response to Russia after spy poisoning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is looking for a “proportionate way” to respond to the threat posed by Russia, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday, after a retired Russian army official said the poisoning of a former spy could start a new world war.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May flies to Cardiff after visiting Scotland and Northern Ireland during a tour of the four nations of the United Kingdom exactly a year before it leaves the European Union, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

“We need to respond in a proportionate way to this aggressive behavior from Russia and that’s what we’re doing,” the spokesman said when asked if there was a real risk of triggering a war.

Evgeny Buzhinsky, a retired lieutenant general, was quoted in British newspapers on Tuesday as saying the fallout of the attack could trigger “the last war in the history of mankind”.

Reporting By William James. Writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

