FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 27, 2018 / 11:42 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Britain's May says more to be done against Russia over spy attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May told senior ministers on Tuesday there was still more to be done in Britain’s long-term response to Russia after blaming Moscow for the use of a nerve agent against a former Russian spy in England.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“Yesterday was a significant moment in our response to this reckless act of aggression, but there is still more to be done as we work with international partners on a long-term response to the challenge posed by Russia,” her spokesman said, reporting remarks made by May at a cabinet meeting.

May told cabinet that countries had acted against Russia not just out of solidarity but because they recognized the threat it posed.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.