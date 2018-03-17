FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2018 / 12:44 PM / 2 days ago

May says considering next steps after Russia expels British diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday Britain would consider its next steps alongside its allies in the coming days after Russia had earlier said it would expel 23 British diplomats.

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaks at the Conservative Party’s Spring Forum in central London, Britain March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool

“We will never tolerate a threat to the life of British citizens and others on British soil from the Russian Government. We can be reassured by the strong support we have received from our friends and allies around the world,” May said at the Conservative Party’s spring forum in London.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Angus MacSwan

