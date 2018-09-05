UK PM May: Men charged with nerve agent attack were Russian intelligence officers

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has concluded that the two men charged on Wednesday for the attempted murder of a former spy and his daughter with a nerve agent were Russian military intelligence officers almost certainly acting with senior-level state approval.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV at Salisbury Station on March 4, 2018 in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018. Metroplitan Police handout via REUTERS

“Based on the body of intelligence, the government has concluded that the two individuals named by the police and the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) are officers from the Russian military intelligence service also known as the GRU,” May told parliament.

“This was also not a rogue operation. It was almost certainly approved outside the GRU, at a senior level of the Russian state.”