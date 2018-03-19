UK PM May says only conclusion is Russian state behind spy poisoning

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday Russia was to blame for the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, rejecting denials from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaks at the Conservative Party’s Spring Forum in central London, Britain March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday it was nonsense to think that Moscow was behind the incident which has left Skripal and his daughter critically ill in a British hospital.

“I am clear that what we have seen shows that there is no other conclusion but the Russia state is culpable for what happened on the streets of Salisbury,” May told Sky News when asked if Putin was lying.