Britain ready to take other steps against Russian provocation: May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has taken its first steps against Russia after a nerve agent attack on a former spy but Prime Minister Theresa May is ready to take other measures to respond to any more Russian provocation, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

“What she was setting out today are the immediate steps that we are taking. She also talked about there being other measures that we stand ready to deploy at any time should we face further Russian provocation,” the spokesman told reporters when asked what Britain would do if Russian responds in kind to the expulsion of 23 of its diplomats.

“We are taking this one step at a time,” he added.