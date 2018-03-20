FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 20, 2018 / 5:34 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UK tracking security threats at border after Salisbury poisoning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has taken action to track people who pose a threat to its national security at borders, including those using private flights, security advisers said on Tuesday according to Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman.

“Action has also been taken at the UK’s border to enhance our efforts to monitor and track the intentions of those traveling to the UK who could be engaged in activity that threatens the security of the UK and of our allies,” the spokesman told reporters after May met with the National Security Council.

“This includes strict checks by border officials on private flights.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.